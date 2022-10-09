Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich.

Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

