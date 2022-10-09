Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich.

Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries.

