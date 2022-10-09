Warmer days ahead, rain chances this week too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather is on the way today and for most of the week ahead.

It was a chilly start to the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 30s, 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Saturday afternoon. Sky conditions will be clear, except for some patchy fog across southwest Kansas this morning. A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 A.M.

The warmer weather will continue for the week ahead with highs remaining in the 70s to near 80. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front slated to arrive on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s ahead of that system.

Rain chances will return early in the week with the first round coming to south central and eastern Kansas Monday evening and into the night in the form of isolated to scattered showers after 5 P.M. A second round of rain and a few rumbles is more likely as a cold front pushes through the state Tuesday night. Rain chances will be highest over central and eastern Kansas. Rainfall amounts will remain less than 0.50″, while most areas will see between 0.10-0.25″ through early Wednesday morning.

Once the cold front passes temperatures will be back to normal for mid October with highs in the 60s and low 70s Thursday, and 70s and low 80s possible Friday into the weekend. Another cold front will push into the region late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and much warmer. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 79

Tonight: Clear- maybe a few passing high clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 52

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy late day with a slight chance of showers. Wind: SE/SW 5-10. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: A passing shower during the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15;gusty. Low: 61

Tue: High: 85 Partly cloudy and windy; scattered showers and storms overnight.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 56 Becoming mostly sunny, turning cooler late in the day.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 46 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 43 Sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 46 Cooler- mostly sunny.

