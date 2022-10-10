1 dead in motorcycle crash in S Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

