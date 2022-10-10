1 killed in crash at K-15 and 55th

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was killed in a crash at K-15 and 55th Street South in the northbound lanes.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. Monday. Traffic in both directions was stalled as crews worked the scene.

One other person suffered serious injuries. It is not yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved.

