Fallen deputy remembered for friendship, selflessness

By Shawn Loging and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of one of its youngest deputies, 12 News spoke with a close friend who remembers 22-year-old Sidnee Carter for her ability to make people smile.

Deputy Carter died Friday night west of Maize when a car driven by Kelvin Burgett didn’t yield at a stop sign. Carter died at the scene.

Brianna Burton said Carter was someone who wanted to help people and her community. Burton said she was proud of Carter becoming a deputy.

“(I was) really proud of her cause I knew that she wanted to help her community; she wanted to help everyone she could,” Burton said.

Carter was with the sheriff’s office for about a year and a half, first working in the jail before moving to the law enforcement division earlier this year. In July, she graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy.

Burton said she met Carter about 10 years ago, participating in dance.

“She likes to move a lot, so she was dancing when we weren’t supposed to and that’s when we had a lot of giggles at dance class,” Burton said. “And she was definitely like a big sister for us because she was the oldest and we were able to talk to her about anything and she would help us with anything.”

She said learning her friend died was devastating. Burton remembers how Carter made a strong impact caring for others.

“How she cared about every single person. Even though she didn’t know them she would still help them,” Burton said.

To show support and pay their respects to Deputy Carter, early this week, Bubba’s 33 at 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive is dedicating a portion of its sales to Deputy Carter’s family.

“She was actually a part of this team for a couple of years before she left us to join law enforcement, so it’s very near and dear to our hearts,” Bubba’s 33 Managing Partner Brandon Webb said.

Burton said she wishes she could spend more time with her friend.

“Don’t take the small things for granted and try to meet up with your friends as much as you can because you never know what might happen,” she said.

