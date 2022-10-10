Governor Kelly says sports betting in Kansas is off to strong start

Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that in the month since sports wagering became legal, it has generated a total of $1.3 million in revenue, including nearly $130,000 for the State of Kansas.

“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Kelly said. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

On May 12 Kelly signed Senate Bill 84, bipartisan legislation making it legal to wager on sports at casinos, on digital platforms, and other venues in Kansas. Sportsbooks opened on Sept. 1, with Governor Kelly placing the first legal bet.

“Sports betting has successfully kicked off in Kansas, and players could not be more excited to get in on the action,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery. We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”

