Investigators: Search reveals no additional deaths after fire near downtown Wichita

Emergency crews respond to a large structure fire on North Market.
Emergency crews respond to a large structure fire on North Market.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flames shot into the sky late Saturday night with two homes on fire near downtown Wichita. Fire officials confirmed one person died following a search through debris. That search continued Monday in the 800 block of North Market.

There was a concern the search would uncover more bodies. Monday evening, confirmation came that investigators did not find any additional victims.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Lane Pearman said “a number of homeless [people] take up residence” at the properties and there was fear that some weren’t able to escape.

As the investigation continues, neighbors are trying to understand what happened.

“The flames were shooting so high that there was actually sparking going over into our building,” said neighbor Johnny Montano. “And then when I got ready to get out of bed, the lights and the power went off.”

Wichita fire investigators believe the one confirmed death is a man. They haven’t identified him. City of Wichita Public Works is also helping to shore up the buildings and clear debris. Cadaver dogs from Sedgwick County Emergency Management helped in the search for more potential victims.

“What the cadaver dogs do is, they’re trained to pick up and help us locate human remains,” Chief Pearman explained.

Fire investigators said it’s difficult to know how many people were inside at the time of the fire because the buildings involved were used as a homeless camp.

“What makes this fire situation different is simply the number of homeless people,” Chief Pearman said. “(With) a lot of structure fires that we [respond to], the ones that are in occupied homes, it’s easier to account for anybody who might be missing.”

