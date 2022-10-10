Isolated storm chances over the next 48 hours

Cold front coming Tuesday
Stormy start
Stormy start(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Isolated rain and thunder is rolling into south central Kansas this afternoon with some storm activity expected until midnight. Expect passing rain and thunder. Rain totals will stay on the slim side, with trace to 0.25′' possible around the Greater Wichita Area.

Tuesday we hold onto a warm and windy forecast ahead of a cold front. Once the sun goes down though expect storm chances will be on the rise. Some strong storms are possible. The front looks to hit Wichita by midnight with isolated storm chances lasting until 6-7 am Wednesday morning. Overnight these storms could have strong winds and small hail but rain totals, again will stay on the low end around trace to 0.25′'. Up and along the turnpike some heavier rain is possible.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Isolated storms through midnight, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and warm; overnight storms likely. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 84.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 75. Mostly sunny and cooler, breezy in the morning.

Thu: Low: 46. High: 71. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 77. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 52. High: 80. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 74. Partly cloudy, slightly cooler.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 62. Partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Wichita Fire Dept. gives update on deadly 3-alarm fire near downtown
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize

Latest News

storm outlook
Warm start to the work week
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Mild Monday, then rain chances return
Warmer today- rain chances by Monday
Warmer days ahead, rain chances this week too
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Sunny and warmer Sunday