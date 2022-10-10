Isolated storm chances over the next 48 hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Isolated rain and thunder is rolling into south central Kansas this afternoon with some storm activity expected until midnight. Expect passing rain and thunder. Rain totals will stay on the slim side, with trace to 0.25′' possible around the Greater Wichita Area.

Tuesday we hold onto a warm and windy forecast ahead of a cold front. Once the sun goes down though expect storm chances will be on the rise. Some strong storms are possible. The front looks to hit Wichita by midnight with isolated storm chances lasting until 6-7 am Wednesday morning. Overnight these storms could have strong winds and small hail but rain totals, again will stay on the low end around trace to 0.25′'. Up and along the turnpike some heavier rain is possible.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Isolated storms through midnight, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and warm; overnight storms likely. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 84.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 75. Mostly sunny and cooler, breezy in the morning.

Thu: Low: 46. High: 71. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 77. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 52. High: 80. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 74. Partly cloudy, slightly cooler.

Mon: Low: 48. High: 62. Partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler.

