Man arrested after DUI crash damages house in Garden City

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested a 59-year-old man early Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house.

Police said around 12:50 a.m., officers attempted to stop a Nissan Versa at the intersection of Main and Mary Streets. Instead of stopping, the vehicle continued westbound on Mary Street and turned south into the 2500 block of B Street. The vehicle went left of center and off the roadway then stopped on the curb. The vehicle then accelerated to avoid apprehension and struck a residence.

Finney County EMS and the Garden City Fire Department responded to evaluate the driver, identified as David Hapes, 59, Garden City, and the structural damage to the residence. The homeowner, who was inside the residence at the time of the crash, was not injured but had to leave the house due to the damage. The total estimated damage to the residence is over $75,000.00.

Through further investigation, it was determined that Hapes was suspected of driving under the influence. Hapes was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail on the charge DUI, interference with a law enforcement officers. flee and elude, reckless driving, a stop sign violation, left of center and failure to maintain lane.

