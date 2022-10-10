Warm start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weather on Sunday promises to stick around as we start the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

A weak disturbance will race across southeast Kansas this evening bringing isolated showers and storms to the area, especially along and east of the turnpike. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected and most areas will stay dry.

Tuesday will be windy and even warmer as highs top-out in the lower to middle 80s, or ten degrees above average for middle October.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas late tomorrow into Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely over central and eastern Kansas, mainly after sunset into the night, and some may be on the strong side producing small hail and gusty wind. On the other side of the front, expect quiet and cooler conditions the rest of the work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 82.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and warm; overnight storms likely. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 75. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Thu: Low: 44. High: 73. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 78. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 52. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 51. High: 70. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

