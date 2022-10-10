Warm start to the work week

Isolated late-day storms possible
storm outlook
storm outlook(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weather on Sunday promises to stick around as we start the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

A weak disturbance will race across southeast Kansas this evening bringing isolated showers and storms to the area, especially along and east of the turnpike. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected and most areas will stay dry.

Tuesday will be windy and even warmer as highs top-out in the lower to middle 80s, or ten degrees above average for middle October.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas late tomorrow into Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely over central and eastern Kansas, mainly after sunset into the night, and some may be on the strong side producing small hail and gusty wind. On the other side of the front, expect quiet and cooler conditions the rest of the work week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 82.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and warm; overnight storms likely. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Wed: Low: 56. High: 75. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Thu: Low: 44. High: 73. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 78. Sunny.

Sat: Low: 52. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 51. High: 70. Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
One killed in 3-alarm fire near downtown Wichita
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Mild Monday, then rain chances return
Warmer today- rain chances by Monday
Warmer days ahead, rain chances this week too
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Sunny and warmer Sunday
Cool today- warmer Sunday
Cool today, warmer Sunday