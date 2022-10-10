Where’s Shane? Let’s Go Build

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re getting our creating juices flowing and building with Lego this morning!

Today we’re out at Let’s Go Build a new Lego store in Wichita that is sure to get fans of Lego super excited! The store features new and used Lego bricks and you can find more information on their Facebook page -- www.facebook.com/letsgobuildict.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police officer arrested in Newton for DUI, possessing firearm
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
One killed in 3-alarm fire near downtown Wichita
Three children killed in crash on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter, 22, died late Friday night (Oct. 7, 2022) in a crash near...
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in crash near Maize

Latest News

Governor Kelly says sports betting in Kansas is off to strong start
Crash at K-15 and 55th South.
1 killed in crash at K-15 and 55th
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured