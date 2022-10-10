Wichita commemorates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Wichitans were invited out to the Mid-America All-Indian Center on Saturday to commemorate...
Wichitans were invited out to the Mid-America All-Indian Center on Saturday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples' Day.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple and the City of Wichita proclaimed Oct. 10 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

On Saturday, the Native American Community Resource Coalition commemorated the day with a Trail of Tears Memorial at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum.

The event included a blessing, reading of the proclamation, and walk around the drum on the back grounds of the museum. The walk honored those who suffered during the Trail of Tears to ensure the memory of that piece of American history.

This event was free and open to the public. Community resources and health stations will be on-site to administer flu shots and COVID boosters, as well as offer testing for blood sugar, high blood pressure and HIV. Children were invited to participate in games and hands-on projects.

