Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to Broadway and Murdock just before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found two houses on fire. Crews quickly called a second, then a third alarm to get more help at the scene to battle these flames.

Wichita fire officials say one person was found in one of the homes. That person died at the scene.

But many, like Debra Flitton, were inside the home at the time of the fire.

“Next I know if started just growing so fast and we was trying to get our friends out of there,” Flitton said. “We were both running around the house - ‘Fire, fire, fire. Get out, get out, get out.’”

Flitton said many somehow escaped the flames.

“Flames was already to the staircase and they all climbed out the window,” she said. “I don’t know how they got down, but they got (down) safely.”

Flitton said more than 20 people were inside the home at the time of the fire. She said she was a few feet away from the blaze and was afraid she would die.

“I was, yeah,” Flitton said. “Because I felt the heat.”

Sunday, Wichita fire investigators were still on the scene surveying the damage. Flitton said at least one of her friends was killed.

“I’m just overwhelmed right now,” Flitton said. “Today is just not a good day.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com