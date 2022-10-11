Arrangements released for Sedgwick Co. deputy killed in crash near Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released funeral arrangements for Deputy Sidnee Carter.

The 22-year-old died in a crash near Maize last Friday night when a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign at 135th St. West (at the intersection of 29th St. North) and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

A funeral for Deputy Carter will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora Street in Wichita. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 11800 US-54 in Wichita.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Carter served the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for one and a half years at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February 2022. She graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy on July 21, 2022.

