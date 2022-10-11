Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Biden will deliver virtual remarks at a fire prevention summit on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver virtual remarks on Tuesday at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.

The U.S. Fire Administration is hosting the 75th Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year, it will be livestreamed from the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Among the issues being discussed is climate change, which experts say is fueling more frequent, deadly wildfires.

The summit is happening during Fire Prevention Week, which began on Sunday. It is the 100th year of the week’s observance.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at K-15 and 55th South.
1 killed in crash at K-15 and 55th St. S.
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
Generic image of police line
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Wichita Fire Dept. gives update on deadly 3-alarm fire near downtown
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

Latest News

Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, is facing several charges after he stole at least four brass...
Man arrested for stealing brass animal statues from cemetery, deputies say
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams “banned” from Worlds of Fun
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove