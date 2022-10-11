City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.

The Regency Inn has been closed for months, but it soon became a sport for squatters and for criminal activity. Next door, Randy Rayer with Rayer’s Bearden Stained Glass said he’s seen police cars frequently come and go from the hotel property.

“Every day, there’s girls in and out of there. You can see cars come for 10 minutes and they’re gone. There’s a lot of stuff going on over there the city knows about,” Rayer said.

He’s heard from other area business owners who have had enough, pushing the city to take action.

“It’s sketchy. Everything’s sketchy and it got worse and worse,” Rayer said.

Behind the hotel is Wichita Airport Storage. Its surveillance cameras show some of the squatters after police evicted them. Wichita Airport Storage Co-owner David Minor had dealt with issues at the Regency Inn for more than a year.

“Even prior before us, they were trying a lot of different measures, motion detectors, on site people, cameras, etc. to try and suppress the criminal activity that had been going on (at) the property,” Minor said.

Now that the city has boarded up and condemned the property, Rayer is hopeful it will take action to prevent further squatting in other areas of the city before it gets out of hand.

“It’s taken some time, but we’re happy with the results that it’s finally gone and we can have our peace and safety back,” Rayer said.

