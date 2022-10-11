Cold front coming; limited rain

It won’t amount to much, but a few showers and storms will develop in Kansas
Cooler temperatures midweek
Cooler temperatures midweek(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A front arriving in Kansas tonight/early Wednesday will bring scattered showers and storms to central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be quite limited, with most areas receiving less than .25″.

Gusty winds will turn back to the north/northwest for Wednesday and highs will drop about 10 degrees. That means most of the state will see temperatures fall to the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts up to 25 mph can be expected.

Thursday will once again be a little breezy with northwest winds statewide, gusting to around 25 or 30 mph. Fire danger will be extreme as the humidity remains low. Temperatures will be near 70.

Another front is expected to arrive this coming weekend, but dry weather will continue. Look for mainly 70s on Saturday and a mix of 60s and 70s for Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy; a few late night showers/storms. Wind: S/N 15-25; gusty. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny; a bit breezy. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 46.

Thu: High: 74 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Fri: High: 80 Low: 44 Sunny.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 50 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 46 Turning mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 67 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 40 Partly cloudy.

