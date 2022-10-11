Davante Adams “banned” from Worlds of Fun

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Davante Adams will likely return to Arrowhead Stadium in the future. One Kansas City institution, though, apparently has seen enough of the Raiders wide receiver.

After making himself an enemy (at least more of an enemy than he was just by playing for the Raiders) of Kansas City fans by shoving a photographer to the ground after Monday night’s 30-29 Chiefs win over Las Vegas, Worlds of Fun has “permanently banned” Adams from the park.

Adams had a strong game Monday, with 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But he got tangled up with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow on the game’s final play and took his frustrations out on a cameraman. He likely faces discipline from the NFL.

Adams later apologized on Twitter. That wasn’t good enough for the folks at Kansas City’s signature theme park, who have ensured that while Adams may come back to Kansas City, he won’t be having as much fun.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash at K-15 and 55th South.
1 killed in crash at K-15 and 55th St. S.
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
Generic image of police line
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Wichita Fire Dept. gives update on deadly 3-alarm fire near downtown
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is congratulated by teammates wide receivers...
Chiefs overcome 17 point deficit, beat Raiders
Governor Kelly says sports betting in Kansas is off to strong start
Game between Derby and Maize at Derby on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Maize edges Derby in yet another instant classic
Oct 15, 2021; Derby, Kansas, USA; during an AVCTL contest between Maize and Derby ©KellyRoss
Derby welcomes Maize Eagles to Panther Stadium: What you need to know