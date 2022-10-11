GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place.

Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone.

Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for the Wichita State University graduate, Broadway star, and a woman who “broke barriers and made history for black women in musical theater,” after having a hard time finding Burns’ grave.

“I actually had to go off my memory of the funeral to find her mom who has like, a very small plaque, and Karla’s right next to her mom, but there was only like yellow flowers there,” said Palmer. “There’s not a name, there’s not even a placard or a temporary thing. There is absolutely nothing marking that she’s there and I was devastated.”

Palmer said she consulted with Burns’ sister before moving forward with the plan.

“We worked on a plan together to design a bench that would cover her mom, Karla and her sister. Because her sister’s really the only one left, and I wanted to make sure that she was also taken care of,” said Palmer. “It will cover all three of them. It will just serve as a beautiful reminder of them as a family.”

Palmer said she is touched by the tribute to Burns along the Redbud Trail, located near 13th Street North and Roosevelt (between Hillside and Oliver), but she still believes it’s necessary for her final resting place to be properly marked at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

“She did all of these amazing things. She lost her voice completely and then regrew it again, and then started performing again. She fought countless medical battles. And I don’t think somebody like that should be forgotten,” said Palmer.

You can find details on how to donate, here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gravestone-for-local-broadway-star-karla-burns.

