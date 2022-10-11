Kansas governor directs flags at half-staff in honor of Deputy Sidnee Carter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities from sunup to sunset on Friday, October 14, 2022, in honor of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter.

Deputy Carter Graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in July 2022 and died in a crash near Maize on Friday, October 7.

“Today, I’ve ordered flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sidnee Carter, who was known for her caring heart and ability to make people smile,” said the governor. “I offer my condolences to Deputy Carter’s family as they grieve during this challenging time.”

A funeral service for Deputy Carter is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Wichita.

