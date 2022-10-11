Kohl’s closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day

MILWAUKEE (KWCH) - Kohl’s announced Tuesday that all of its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The move comes as more retailers opt out of shopping on Thanksgiving so employees can spend the holiday with family.

Customers still looking to get a jump on holiday shopping can do so on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App, the department store said.

Holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com