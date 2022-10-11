Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at K-15 and 55th South.
1 killed in crash at K-15 and 55th St. S.
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
Generic image of police line
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Wichita Fire Dept. gives update on deadly 3-alarm fire near downtown
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

Latest News

Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.
Woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
The event features hands-on tech opportunities including 3D printers and VR headsets!
Where's Shane? Wichita Advanced Learning Library
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks