Slight increase reported with Wichita’s homeless count

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more people are experiencing homelessness in Wichita.

While the increase in Wichita’s homeless population has been gradual, it’s a situation that impacts some businesses, especially in the downtown area.

For more than a decade, Idle Hands Tattoo has operated in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Matt Eli welcomes more foot traffic he’s seen over the past three to four years, but he’s also noticed a rise in the area’s homeless population.

“The homeless population has really flocked to this area,” he said. “They used to be just across the street in the park, but the last couple of years, they’ve been moving on towards our businesses, checking cars, scaring customers.”

It’s a situation, Eli said, that’s made some customers and employees in Delano feel unsafe.

The United Way of the Plains conducts an annual survey, the “point-in-time” count. On Feb. 25, that count found 690 people in Wichita identified as homeless, mostly men older than 24. That includes people who were in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens or living on the streets or in cars. The total is a gradual increase from the last couple of years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey wasn’t completed in 2021.

“I think we’re seeing more people that struggle with being able to be in shelters and other places with other people due to mental illness or substance use, so it may be more visible,” said United Way of the Plains Basic Needs Manager Matt Lowe. “But I believe the numbers don’t pan out as far as seeing massive increases of homelessness in our community.”

With a call to 2-1-1, a United Way operator can connect the caller to resources. There is also a resource guide which is updated every quarter.

“There is a slight increase in our community around homelessness. I think that anytime you see it, it draws attention to it more,” Lowe said. “However, we have shelters that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

Eli said he would like to see more people who are homeless in Wichita seek services outside of Delano.

“I just want this to be a safe neighborhood for all the customers and the people,” he said. “I want them to feel safe and to be able to come down here, all of Delano, all of downtown.”

