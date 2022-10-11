Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfunctions

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The 16-year-old driver of a 1992 Chevy pickup suffered minor injuries after the truck’s door malfunctioned.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, the teen was driving east on Zoo Blvd. at the ramp to northbound I-235.

When she turned right onto the ramp, the driver’s door latch malfunctioned. The teen tried to close the door and lost control of the truck. The truck entered the right grass ditch and the driver was ejected.

The teen driver was taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment.

