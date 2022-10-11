This Bud’s for...everybody? Beer truck tips over on I-135 near Salina

Beer truck tips over on I-135.
Beer truck tips over on I-135.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck carrying cases of Budweiser tipped over on I-135 Tuesday morning, spilling cans of beer onto the side of the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said no one was injured in the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes at milepost 79, near Salina.

The right lane was shut down for recovery of the semi and “all this beer,” the KHP said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash at K-15 and 55th South.
1 killed in crash at K-15 and 55th St. S.
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Woman inside home of deadly fire describes horrific scene
Generic image of police line
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash
Sedgwick County Emergency dispatchers confirm a large structure fire near Broadway and Murdock.
Wichita Fire Dept. gives update on deadly 3-alarm fire near downtown
KWCH Car Crash generic
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured

Latest News

The event features hands-on tech opportunities including 3D printers and VR headsets!
Where's Shane? Wichita Advanced Learning Library
There will be turkey legs, knights doing battle, feats of strength, and much more!
Where's Shane? Great Plains Renaissance Fesitval
The festival features live music, world-class muralists, and lots of fun!
Where's Shane? Boom! Salina
If you’re looking to get some shopping done at a one stop shop, look no further!
Where's Shane? Holiday Galleria