This Bud’s for...everybody? Beer truck tips over on I-135 near Salina

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A truck carrying cases of Budweiser tipped over on I-135 Tuesday morning, spilling cans of beer onto the side of the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said no one was injured in the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes at milepost 79, near Salina.

The right lane was shut down for recovery of the semi and “all this beer,” the KHP said.

