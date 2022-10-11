Where’s Shane? Great Plains Renaissance Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lords and Ladies, ‘tis that time of the year again, the Great Plains Renaissance Festival is making its way to Sedgwick County Park!

There will be turkey legs, knights doing battle, feats of strength, and much more!

You can find more information at greatplainsrenfest.com.

