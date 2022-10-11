Wind, warmth today; storm chances tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says Monday evening storms have moved-out, and sunshine, warm weather, and gusty winds are moving-in. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will climb into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon alongside south winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas tonight into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are a safe bet over north central and northeast Kansas, mainly after 9 p.m., and some may be on the strong side producing small hail and gusty wind. The risk of rain/thunder is much lower in the Wichita area as most of the storms will be along and north of highway 50.

Expect quiet and cooler conditions on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s. However, shifting winds to the north will remain on the strong and gusty side, especially on Thursday.

Looking ahead… the weather pattern promises to make a major change over the next 7-10 days. A series of cold fronts starting this weekend could send our nights into the 30s and keep our days in the 50s into early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered storms after midnight. Wind: S/N 15-30; gusty. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N 5-15. High: 77.

Thu: Low: 46. High: 74. Sunny and breezy.

Fri: Low: 43. High: 80. Sunny, warmer.

Sat: Low: 52. High: 81. Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 49. High: 70. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: Low: 44. High: 59. Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool.

