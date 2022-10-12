1 killed in crash involving 2 construction vehicles in Russell Co.

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 53-year-old New Mexico man was killed Tuesday in a crash involving two Caterpillar construction vehicles.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says one of the vehicles was being driven up a hill when it lost power. That vehicle rolled down the hill and struck the second Caterpillar, 57-year-old Hector Cesar Fraire Montelongo, who was one of its occupants. Fraire Montelongo was from Mesquite, N.M.

It is unknown whether the victim was on the vehicle’s platform or on the ground next to it when it was struck.

Neither driver of the vehicles was injured.

