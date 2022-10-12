Alleged shooter in custody after shot fired at Salina South High

The Salina school district voted Tuesday night to require masks for all students and staff for...
The Salina school district voted Tuesday night to require masks for all students and staff for the upcoming school year, regardless of vaccination status.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police says it has the alleged shooter in custody after a gunshot was fired in the parking lot of Salina South High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they have identified and spoken to the additional occupants inside the vehicle from which the shot was fired. Police do not believe any other people were involved in the incident. They did not provide any information on the person who is in custody.

The incident happened as school was getting out on Tuesday, and no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The City of Wichita boarded up the Regency Inn hotel on West Kellogg, addressing a problem with...
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Beer truck tips over on I-135.
This Bud’s for...everybody? Beer truck tips over on I-135 near Salina
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams cited for assault in shoving incident
WPD chief candidates
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists
West Kellogg Corridor in Wichita, Kansas
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
An increase in Wichita's homeless population led to an elevated concern for safety in some...
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel