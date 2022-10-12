Alleged shooter in custody after shot fired at Salina South High

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police says it has the alleged shooter in custody after a gunshot was fired in the parking lot of Salina South High School Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they have identified and spoken to the additional occupants inside the vehicle from which the shot was fired. Police do not believe any other people were involved in the incident. They did not provide any information on the person who is in custody.

The incident happened as school was getting out on Tuesday, and no one was injured.

