Building You: Luis Rodriguez of Keycentrix

By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we are featuring Latino leaders with businesses that are hiring right now.

Luis Rodriguez is the president of Keycentrix, a pharmacy software company based in Wichita.

“(We) tend to be more pragmatic here at Keycentrix,” said Rodriguez as he reflected on the values statement for the IT company.

Rodriguez started as the Chief Technology Officer for Keycentrix in October 2015 and became president in February 2018.

He describes himself as a hustler, who instills that same work ethic to his three children.

“In our family, we say that Rodriguezes work hard. They work smart and they’re kind. Honestly, I just want to live up to that,” he said.

WORKING WEDNESDAY: Coming up at 4pm, hear more from Keycentrix President Luis Rodriguez. #WorkWithWu #12News #BuildingYou #WorkingWednesday

Posted by Lily Wu on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Keycentrix is expanding and relocating its offices to downtown Wichita next year.

“I see myself as the chief steward of their ability to be gainfully employed. My private mission is to be successful in a way that creates generational wealth for those employees. If I aim for that, that means all the right things are happening in the business,” said Rodriguez. “If you’re a leader, and you’re trying to do big things, I would say, take care of your employees.”

They are currently hiring for a software developers with experience developing object-oriented software, and a business development representative with 2-5 years of sales experience, especially in medical, pharmacy, or software sales. To learn more about this job opportunities, click here.

