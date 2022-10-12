City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Homelessness can be found in virtually any community across the country, large or small. In Wichita, an annual survey conducted early this year found the number of those experiencing homelessness has increased to nearly 700. When trying to seek shelter, some take to roadsides, creeks or even closed businesses. The City of Wichita is addressing the issue after squatters were evicted from a vacant hotel in west Wichita.

Police are evicting people from rooms at the Regency Inn on West Kellogg as the property is condemned. But the issue with squatters and vacant buildings isn’t isolated to one part of town. It’s in more neighborhoods and corridors and the City of Wichita is taking action.

Among those impacted is Melik Davis who’s been staying at the Regency Inn since last October, working on saving up money for a new home after being evicted. He’s seen the issues going on, calling it “rinky dink.”

“It had its reputation for drug use and things like that that. You see that over here, and like a lot of homeless people come through here a lot, breaking into rooms and stuff over here and do crazy stuff,” Davis said of the Regency Inn.

When police evicted those staying at the vacant hotel Monday, Davis said he was at work. He’s now staying at a nearby motel and working to land a permanent residence. He said he feels for others who have no place else to go.

“We had been paying, we were thinking they were going to fix everything,” he said. “[Monday] happened and everybody was scrambling trying to get their stiff. It was hectic.”

The issue with squatters and homeless people staying along the stretch of West Kellogg between Tyler and I-235 and the Big Ditch has business owners in the area concerned. They’ve been working with Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh on cleaning up a major gateway into the city.

“This is an entryway for our city, people flying into the airport, coming right here,” Blubaugh said. “This isn’t the first taste of Wichita we want someone to see.”

Blubaugh said there’s more to do to come up with a permanent solution to address the problem with homelessness and squatters taking shelter in vacated buildings. It’s a problem, he said, that’s spread across Wichita.

“It’s not a crime to be homeless, but when these groups are going together and it’s drug, prostitution, it’s bad stuff for our community. We want people to be safe over here,” he said.

