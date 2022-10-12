Fire danger a concern Thursday

Stronger winds and dry conditions continue for Kansas
Fire danger is a concern Thursday
Fire danger is a concern Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the area just can’t seem to find any rain, and with the wind picking up for Thursday, we are up against a fire threat that will be rather widespread and a concern for much of the state. Northwest winds will gust to around 35 or 40 mph and humidity will be quite low throughout the afternoon.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s early Thursday with highs rebounding to the low 70s. Skies will be mainly sunny.

The wind should die down Thursday night with a high pressure system nearby. That will lead to clear skies and lows in the 40s.

Warmer weather pushes back for Friday, but it will be short lived as yet another cold front drops in for the weekend. Winds will be out of the north on Saturday and highs will fall to the 70s. There’s no rain expected anytime soon for Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 47.

Fri: High: 82 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 50 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 38 Sunny.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita boarded up the Regency Inn hotel on West Kellogg, addressing a problem with...
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfunctions
Beer truck tips over on I-135.
This Bud’s for...everybody? Beer truck tips over on I-135 near Salina

Latest News

The Salina Regional Health Center is helping new mothers and infants with a milk bank, a...
Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Former K-State QB Skylar Thompson to make his first NFL start
Generic image of police line
1 killed in crash involving 2 construction vehicles in Russell Co.
The Salina school district voted Tuesday night to require masks for all students and staff for...
Three teens facing charges after shot fired at Salina South High