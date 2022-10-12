Fire danger a concern Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of the area just can’t seem to find any rain, and with the wind picking up for Thursday, we are up against a fire threat that will be rather widespread and a concern for much of the state. Northwest winds will gust to around 35 or 40 mph and humidity will be quite low throughout the afternoon.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s early Thursday with highs rebounding to the low 70s. Skies will be mainly sunny.

The wind should die down Thursday night with a high pressure system nearby. That will lead to clear skies and lows in the 40s.

Warmer weather pushes back for Friday, but it will be short lived as yet another cold front drops in for the weekend. Winds will be out of the north on Saturday and highs will fall to the 70s. There’s no rain expected anytime soon for Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 47.

Fri: High: 82 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 75 Low: 50 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 38 Sunny.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

