One dead after two construction vehicles crash into each other in Central Kansas

(WCJB)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico man was killed Tuesday afternoon in Russell County when a construction vehicle lost power, rolled downhill, and struck another construction vehicle.

According the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash occurred just after 2:00 p.m. on October 11 at a construction site in Russell County, just east of U.S. Highway 281.

The KHP crash logs said a Caterpillar construction vehicle was driving north up a hill when it lost power for unknown reasons. The vehicle then rolled downhill to the south and struck a second Caterpillar construction vehicle.

As a result of the crash, Hector Montelongo 53, of Mesquite, New Mexico was killed. The crash log said it is unknown whether he was on the construction vehicle’s platform, or on the ground next to the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The drivers of the two Caterpillars were listed as uninjured. According to the crash log, nobody involved in the accident was wearing a safety restraint.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at K-15 and 55th South.
1 killed in crash at K-15 and 55th St. S.
The City of Wichita boarded up the Regency Inn hotel on West Kellogg, addressing a problem with...
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Generic image of police line
1 dead in south Wichita motorcycle crash

Latest News

Outside view of Salina South High School
Salina police investigate after shot fired in high school parking lot
The Kansas State Board of Education heard recommendations in the push to retired...
Kansas BOE hears statewide push to retire Native American-themed mascots
United Way of the Plains
Slight increase reported in Wichita's homeless count
WSU Tech's Future Ready Healthcare Center
WSU Tech's Future Ready Center for Healthcare