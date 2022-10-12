One dead after two construction vehicles crash into each other in Central Kansas

RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A New Mexico man was killed Tuesday afternoon in Russell County when a construction vehicle lost power, rolled downhill, and struck another construction vehicle.

According the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash occurred just after 2:00 p.m. on October 11 at a construction site in Russell County, just east of U.S. Highway 281.

The KHP crash logs said a Caterpillar construction vehicle was driving north up a hill when it lost power for unknown reasons. The vehicle then rolled downhill to the south and struck a second Caterpillar construction vehicle.

As a result of the crash, Hector Montelongo 53, of Mesquite, New Mexico was killed. The crash log said it is unknown whether he was on the construction vehicle’s platform, or on the ground next to the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The drivers of the two Caterpillars were listed as uninjured. According to the crash log, nobody involved in the accident was wearing a safety restraint.

