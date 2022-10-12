Registration deadline looming to vote in November’s general election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans have less than a week to register to vote in time for the November 8 general election. The registration deadline for the high-profile midterm election is next Tuesday, Oct. 19.

If you’ve already signed up for an advance, mail-in ballot those will start going out next Wednesday, Oct. 20. In-person voting begins the following week. One of the biggest races Kansans will vote on is for Kansas governor. Incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly faces three challengers: Republican Derek Schmidt, Independent conservative Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell.

Another race drawing attention is for the state’s attorney general. With current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt stepping aside in his run for governor, Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann are vying to replace Schmidt.

Also on the Nov. 8 ballot, Kansas voters will see races for Senate, U.S. House, state treasurer, secretary of state and three Sedgwick County Commission races. Voters also will consider questions on two constitutional amendments. One ballot question will ask voters to give the Kansas legislature oversight and the power to overrule the governor and state agencies. This power is known as “a legislative veto.” With the second ballot question, a “yes” vote would require the election of county sheriffs statewide.

