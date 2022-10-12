Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the Salina Regional Health Center will be able to access breast milk donations. For new mothers across the country, the lengthy formula shortage made the challenge of carrying for infants even more difficult.

The shortage led to a growth of casually sharing breast milk. The Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) Breast Milk Depot is part of the effort to help mothers keep their infants fed.

“Any mom just wants what’s best for her baby. And going to the store and not finding formula is terrifying,” said Tina Hall, Coordinator for the SRHC Breast Milk Depot.

The option through the health center is a new way to make a difference and can help to ease the minds of mothers in need who may have concerns about possible medications or drugs a milk donor they’ve never met could be on.

Salina Regional Health Center is partnering with the Oklahoma Mother’s Milk Bank, an organization that provides milk to mothers and babies in surrounding states.

“Really, most of the moms that have an oversupply of breast milk just want to help other moms,” Hill said. “And this is the best way to do it, safely and cleanly, and making sure we’re not just having casual milk-sharing.”

Annie Woodruff is among area women able to hop on the opportunity to help other mothers in need.

“I feel blessed to be able to [breastfeed]. It makes me feel really great that I’m helping someone out that you know, is struggling with low supply, or their baby can’t be on formula for some reason, it’s a really great feeling,” she said.

Woodruff said she hopes others feel the same way.

“It is a great thing to do, and that if you’re able to do it, and you have an oversupply like I have, then might as well. “I don’t want this breast milk to go to waste when it can go to someone in need,” she said.

The hope is that no baby goes hungry.

“It means they can go to sleep and not worry that their baby is going to starve. It’s a big deal,” Hill said.

