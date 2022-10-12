Storms move out, sun moves in

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are moving out, and cooler conditions are moving in. As skies turn mostly sunny, wake-up temperatures in the 50s will climb into the middle 70s which is near normal for middle October.

Another weak cold front/wind shift line will sweep across Kansas tonight. However, the only weather changes we are expecting are slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow along with a gusty northwest wind.

Warmer weather returns on Friday and Saturday as sunshine and a southerly breeze sends our temperatures to around 80 degrees, or almost ten degrees above average.

Looking ahead… the weather pattern promises to make a major change as we leave the weekend and move into next week. A strong cold front will send our high temperatures into the 50s and 60s while our nights dip into the 30s. The first frost of the fall season is possible in Wichita Monday night into to Tuesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N/NW 10-20. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 74.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 82. Sunny and warmer.

Sat: Low: 50. High: 78. Mostly to partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: Low: 46. High: 72. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: Low: 44. High: 67. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 37. High: 61. Mostly sunny.

