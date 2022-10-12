Where’s Shane? Green Acres Harvest Festival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Green Acres Market this morning getting a look at their upcoming Harvest Festival!

This festival has returned and brings with it demonstrations, vendors, prize drawings and more!

You can find more information on everything going on at their Facebook page www.facebook.com/greenacresmkt/events.

