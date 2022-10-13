1 critically hurt in south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries Thursday afternoon in a house fire in south Wichita.

Firefighters were called home located in the 400 block of E. Lincoln shortly before 3 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, the woman had gotten out of the house but with some injuries.

The fire was contained to the living area, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire has not been released.

