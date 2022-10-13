1 critically hurt in south Wichita house fire

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following house fire on Thursday in the...
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following house fire on Thursday in the 400 block of E. Lincoln.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman suffered critical injuries Thursday afternoon in a house fire in south Wichita.

Firefighters were called home located in the 400 block of E. Lincoln shortly before 3 p.m.

By the time crews arrived, the woman had gotten out of the house but with some injuries.

The fire was contained to the living area, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire has not been released.

