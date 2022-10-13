1880s Levi’s found in mine shaft sell for $87,000
(CNN) – Some people pay top dollar for vintage clothes, but a recent purchase in New Mexico is on a whole new level.
A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s just sold at auction for more than $87,000.
The jeans were bought together by two men, 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson, the owner of a vintage denim store.
The Levi’s were found in an abandoned mine several years ago. Only a couple of similar pairs of jeans exist, but they’re kept in museums and too delicate to wear.
Stevenson said this pair is surprisingly durable and can be worn. The jeans have a 38-inch waist and 32-inch length.
Stevenson said they would consider selling to a private buyer but would prefer the jeans to be bought and displayed in a museum, such as the Smithsonian or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
For the time being, the Levi’s are being kept in a safety deposit box in Los Angeles.
The jeans are available for viewing by appointment.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.