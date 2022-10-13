3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say

Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.
Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut State Police say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

State Police say three officers have been shot.

There was no comment on the seriousness of their injuries.

Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Wichita boarded up the Regency Inn hotel on West Kellogg, addressing a problem with...
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfunctions
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
An increase in Wichita's homeless population led to an elevated concern for safety in some...
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Latest News

Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
Testing the InvisaWear bracelet for Does It Work Wednesday.
Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet