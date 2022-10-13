Adderall shortage impacting patients, pharmacies in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the neurodevelopmental disorder are struggling to find the medication they need to treat it.

Dr. Larry Mitnaul, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Ascension Via Christi, describes the types of ADHD.

“A person can have an attentive type, primarily in the area of focus. They can have predominantly a hyperactive type, or they can have combined type in which they struggle both with focus and impulsivity,” explains Dr. Mitnual.

On Wednesday, the FDA confirmed a shortage of Adderall and its generic versions. Pharmacies nationwide, including those in Kansas, say the drug and similar stimulants are in short supply. But some doctors who serve patients with ADHD say alternative treatments are available.

Brett Kappelmann, owner, and pharmacist at Cooper Drugstore said he’s had trouble getting Adderall for a few months now. In situations like these, he says, he’s forced to pivot.

“We just had that issue today, somebody was taking, I think, a 20 milligram. It was short. We found the 10 milligram, and got that changed to taking 2 10 milligrams daily,” said Kappelmann.

The shortage of Adderall comes as Teva, one of the main manufacturers of the drug, faces a labor shortage. Teva’s limited production has forced people to switch to generic brands or other alternative stimulants, running the supply of those medications low too.

“They can’t ramp up their production enough to meet it, so it becomes more of a widespread issue,” said Kappelmann.

Dr. Mitnaul said instead of panicking, patients should consult their doctors for alternative treatments.

“It may be as simple as switching to a different formulation to help address the needs of that particular individual. But obviously, these are controlled medications, we’re really careful and cautious, especially in the lives of young people and how we prescribe them,” said Dr. Mitnaul.

Kappelman said it’s hard to tell exactly when supply will increase again, but he says he’s heard things could improve in about a month.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com