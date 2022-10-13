Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet

Testing the InvisaWear bracelet for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency.

Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put it to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of our personal protection expert, Joe Schillaci, a law enforcement veteran whose investigated thousands of crimes and appeared on “The First 48.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The City of Wichita boarded up the Regency Inn hotel on West Kellogg, addressing a problem with...
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Davante Adams ‘banned’ from Worlds of Fun
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfunctions
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
An increase in Wichita's homeless population led to an elevated concern for safety in some...
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Latest News

Does It Work? InvisaWear
Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet
Salina milk depot
Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need
Rising food costs and supply shortages are impacting Kansas families and businesses as we get...
Families, businesses feel impact of rising food costs as holidays draw closer
police lights
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home