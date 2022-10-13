Emporia Shelter remains closed as intake of 80+ animals continues

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 80 animals have been removed from an Emporia home as the shelter remains closed to deal with intake efforts and formal criminal charges are pending for the owner.

KVOE reports that totals continue to climb as animals were removed from an Emporia home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the vast majority will need homes or other forms of aid.

Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille said a total of 85 pets were removed from the home - 83 cats and two dogs. Conditions were so rough that she said one cat needed to be euthanized. She said several pets have already been adopted or fostered by other rescues, however, 68 cats and dogs still need a home.

Achille noted that the pets may have fleas, parasites and maggots and their immediate medical care is behind handled by Emporia veterinarian Dr. Floyd Dorsey.

Dr. Dorsey said he found the conditions fo most animals to be better than he expected given the level of infestation and amount of feces inside the home.

After the Emporia Animal Shelter was closed all day Wednesday, the shelter will be closed again on Thursday given the scope of intake efforts.

If interested in adopting, residents should email emporiakansasanimalshelter@gmail.com or foster through The Street Cats Club.

Emporia Police said a welfare check at the home led to the discovery of the 80+ pets that needed immediate removal. Officers were called to a home on W Fifth St. due to a large number of cats and after the owner - Mariah Holloway, 58, - was contacted, officers found they had been living in “deplorable conditions.”

Formal criminal charges in this incident are pending.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.