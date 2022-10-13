Families, businesses feel impact of rising food costs as holidays draw closer

In the last year, grocery costs are up 13.5%, the largest increase in 43 years.
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas families and businesses are feeling the impact of rising food prices. In the last year, grocery costs are up 13.5%, the largest increase in 43 years. Approaching Thanksgiving, shortages are also an issue.

12 News spoke with a Wichita restaurant about the prices it’s seeing as it gears up for the holiday, and maybe a sign prices could start leveling off.

While Stroud’s Restaurant & Bar is known for its pan-fried chicken, turkey takes center stage for the restaurant on Thanksgiving, its busiest day of the year, serving about 1,500 meals. While Stroud’s was hoping to be able to stock up on its supply, the restaurant said it’s heard from its food suppliers that supply is dwindling.

“They don’t have it. They don’t have it in their warehouse, so you can’t order it,” said Stroud’s Restaurant & Bar General Manager Kevin Allis.

An outbreak of avian flu, as well as the longer amount of time it takes for a turkey to reach market weight has caused strain on supply. With that comes higher prices.

According to the USDA, a fresh, 16-pound tom turkey will run close to $30, up nearly $6 from last year. Stroud’s isn’t immune from the higher food costs.

“Our potatoes had tripled in price, our green beans had more than doubled,” Allis said.

He said he has seen prices for some food supplies decrease.

“Whether that’s a trend that continues, I hope so,” he said. “It’s been a crazy year for food costs here.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

