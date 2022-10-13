Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran

Spencer with SB Mowing has gained a following on social media and YouTube for his videos going around to mow people's yards for free.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media.

12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill became more than he imagined.

It was a meeting by chance with Spencer Bosley, or “Spencer B” with SB Mowing, went up to Mark Eden’s door, offering help to spruce up his yard.

The work comes at no cost.

“He thought I was knocking on his door to get a job for him to pay me for it. He said he didn’t have a penny to his name,” Bosley recalled.

Eden said Bosley “has been a Godsend to [him].”

Last year, Bosley started volunteering his time and talent for homeowners across Wichita. He records the progress on their yards, sharing videos on YouTube and social media.

When Bosley shared part one of his work on Eden’s yard, there was an immediate response, all because of Eden who served for nine years in the Army.

“I got thousands of comments from people saying, ‘hey, how can we donate to this man? We’d love to help a veteran out,’” Bosley said.

Adding to the effort to upkeep Eden’s yard, Bosley on Wednesday came back with a surprise that astounded the veteran: $10,000. That’s how much Bosley raised from his viewers in just a few days. Of that total, he chipped in $500.

“I thought he was kidding, wow. And to be honest, at 66 years old, I’ve never held this much money in my hand, ever. Wow,” Eden said.

He said the surprise donation eliminates some of his worries.

“This man is worth is weight in gold,” Eden said of Bosley. Just having a big heart and an honest heart.”

