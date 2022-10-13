Man arrested after standoff at Hays home

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-night standoff at a home in Hays ended peacefully with a man arrested, our 12 News reporter at the scene confirmed. The situation led to a heavy police response in the 300 block of West 8th Street, near the Fort Hays State University campus.

The standoff lasted for about two hours and prompted the evacuation of some neighboring homes.

