Man arrested after standoff at Hays home

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-night standoff at a home in Hays ended peacefully with a man arrested, our 12 News reporter at the scene confirmed. The situation led to a heavy police response in the 300 block of West 8th Street, near the Fort Hays State University campus.

The standoff lasted for about two hours and prompted the evacuation of some neighboring homes.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com