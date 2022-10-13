One man dead after officer-involved shooting at S Topeka Kwik Shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after police fired their weapons at him as he tried to break into a vehicle occupied by women and children.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Topeka Police Department says officials responded to reports of a domestic incident in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd., Coachlight South.

Officials indicated that a man believed to be known to the victim was trying to break into the victim’s home. He was able to enter and barricaded himself inside.

Shortly thereafter, the man sped away in a stolen vehicle, and officers quickly found him at the Kwik Shop a few blocks away at 4500 SW Topeka Blvd.

TPD said the man was armed with a knife and tried to steal another vehicle that had been occupied by two women and a child.

TPD Police Chief Brian Wheeles said a series of multiple violent events followed which led multiple officers to fire their weapons at the man who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

TPD noted that no bystanders or officers were injured in the incident.

Officials requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation respond and all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave per protocol.

While personnel from two other officer-involved shootings from June and September 2022 are also already on administrative leave, Chief Wheeles said it has not made any additional manpower requests. He said the department is fine and will continue to manage.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials have not released any other details.

