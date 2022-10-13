At least 3 hurt in active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.

Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police in Raleigh are on the scene of an active shooting near a popular greenway for residents

Police responded to the area of the Neuse River Greenway in East Raleigh. Multiple law enforcement agencies are also involved in this investigation.

According to CNN, at least three victims are being treated at a local trauma center.

“I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh,” N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said in a tweet. “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting. State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents have all responded and are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

The department on Twitter advised nearby residents to remain in their homes and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

