Processional route for Dep. Sidnee Carter’s funeral service released

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy who died while on duty last week will be laid to rest on Friday.

Deputy Sidnee Carter’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, near Central and Tyler. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The following roads will be closed for the procession in advance of and/or immediately after the funeral service at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the interment at Resthaven Cemetery:

  • Bekemeyer Lane between Socora Street and Tyler Road.
  • Tyler Road between Bekemeyer Lane and Maple Street.
  • Maple Street between Tyler and 119th Street West.
  • 119th Street West between Maple and Kellogg (US Highway 54).

12 News will cover the funeral service and processional on all digital platforms beginning Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

An increase in Wichita's homeless population led to an elevated concern for safety in some...
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfunctions
One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday evening crash at East Marion Road and South...
Police identify man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
police lights
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home

Latest News

Adderall
Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies
Adderall shortage impacting patients, pharmacies in Kansas
FOP on Whipple
Body cam shows Wichita mayor's confrontation with officer
Wichita Police Department badge
Police union defends officer’s actions in confrontation with Wichita mayor