Processional route for Dep. Sidnee Carter’s funeral service released

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy who died while on duty last week will be laid to rest on Friday.

Deputy Sidnee Carter’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, near Central and Tyler. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office YouTube channel. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The following roads will be closed for the procession in advance of and/or immediately after the funeral service at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the interment at Resthaven Cemetery:

Bekemeyer Lane between Socora Street and Tyler Road.

Tyler Road between Bekemeyer Lane and Maple Street.

Maple Street between Tyler and 119th Street West.

119th Street West between Maple and Kellogg (US Highway 54).

12 News will cover the funeral service and processional on all digital platforms beginning Friday morning.

