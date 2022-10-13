Slightly cooler temps and wind gusts Thursday

Fire danger in Kansas.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says another weak cold front/wind shift line swept across Kansas last night. However, the only weather changes we are expecting are slightly cooler temperatures today along with a gusty northwest wind.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph plus the recent dry weather and crispy vegetation equals fire weather concerns today across central and eastern Kansas where red flag warnings have been posted.

Warmer weather returns on Friday as sunshine and a southwest breeze sends our temperatures into the lower 80s, or ten degrees above average.

Looking ahead… the weather pattern promises to make a major change as we exit the weekend and move into next week. A strong cold front will send our high temperatures into the 50s and 60s while our nights dip into the 30s. The first frost of the fall season is possible in Wichita, and likely farther north, Monday night into to Tuesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny and breezy. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 72.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: W 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W 10-20. High: 83.

Sat: Low: 50. High: 75. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: Low: 46. High: 70. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Mon: Low: 42. High: 64. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 37. High: 61. Sunny.

Wed: Low: 39. High: 73. Sunny, milder.

